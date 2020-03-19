TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If a relative has to stay at home because of a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine measure, then a student should stay away from school and take 14 days off, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) said Thursday (March 19).

The mayor of the southern city announced the measure as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said a second student at a Taipei area high school had been confirmed as a coronavirus case, forcing the whole school to shut down from March 20 until March 27.

Huang said that a student affected by the Tainan City measure would not be listed as an absentee, but would receive assistance from the school to follow classes online and to take extra lessons after his return from the quarantine-related holiday.

The city was the first in Taiwan to give students in such a situation days off from school, the Liberty Times reported. A survey by the local government showed that relatives of about 100 students had recently returned from overseas trips, while 26 of them were subject to quarantine measures.

Taiwan on Thursday confirmed eight new coronavirus cases, for a total of 108, including 78 imported cases.