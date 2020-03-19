TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A big data expert in Taiwan has cautioned that the expected sharp decline in international visitors due to coronavirus fears should be addressed as a national security issue.

Chu Yun-peng (朱雲鵬), a professor at School of Big Data Management of Soochow University, described the impact of the pandemic as a “virus tsunami.” He said the country will see around 270,000 travel industry workers affected from the drop of tourists, reported CNA.

Running a model on the SARS epidemic, which saw arrivals plummet a staggering 24.5 percent in 2003 from the previous year, Chu estimated that Taiwan could suffer from a loss of 3 million visitors in 2020. The island nation logged 11.86 million visitor arrivals in 2019.

The steep decline in international travelers will spell disaster for those working in the accommodation and travel sectors, he warned. A job is created for every 11 foreign visitors, and if the crisis worsens, approximately 270,000 could lose their jobs, accounting for a third of the total. “This would spark national security concerns,” Chu said worriedly.

Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) of the Kuomintang (KMT) called on the government to do more to protect the livelihoods of those affected. The NT$60 billion (US$1.96 billion) bailout package appears inadequate to cushion the blow, he reckoned, adding fiscal and monetary policy tools such as tax cuts and increased spending must be implemented to weather the storm of economic woes.