ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board says all 128 COVID-19 tests carried on players, officials, broadcasters and team owners associated with the Pakistan Super League have come back negative.

“The PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said on Thursday.

The PCB postponed the PSL on Tuesday hours before the semifinals in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and carried out tests on all those associated with the twenty20 league in Pakistan.

