TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 1,100 Taiwanese citizens from 85 tour groups were still stuck overseas as new travel restrictions kicked in Thursday (March 19) to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

As more countries close their borders and airlines cancel routes, many Taiwanese travelers, students, and business people are desperately looking for ways to return home.

Thursday morning, Taiwan closed its borders to most foreign nationals, and every returning Taiwanese citizen is now obligated to undergo a 14-day period of home quarantine.

CNA quoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) as saying that it had asked the Tourism Bureau to text each returning Taiwanese to inform them of the latest quarantine requirements.

All tour groups that had been in Japan and South Korea have returned home, but there are still groups in Europe, North and South America, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, officials said.

The list includes more than 100 Taiwanese tourists stuck in the Peruvian capital of Lima who will reportedly be allowed to leave via a charter flight to Miami in the United States.

Taiwanese returning from overseas early Thursday morning said it took them about four hours to progress through airport before they succeeded in taking the special taxis designated to ferry quarantine passengers home, reports said.

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, the number of travelers passing through major airports has plummeted. In the case of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the daily number of passengers plunged from 150,000 during the Lunar New Year holiday in January to 12,000 on Tuesday (March 17).