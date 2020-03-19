TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second day in a row, a French visitor to Taiwan on Thursday (March 19) tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were eight new cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan, bringing the overall total to 108. Chen said that seven were imported cases, while one was domestic.

The only foreign national among the imported cases listed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday was the 107th case, a French man in his 50s, who arrived in Taiwan on March 15 to visit relatives. After entering the country, he went directly to the local government's special epidemic prevention hostel where he entered quarantine.

On March 17, he developed a runny nose and on March 18, he contacted the police and local branch of the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to arrange for medical treatment and testing for the COVID-19. On Thursday, he tested positive for the disease.

Fortunately, unlike his countryman who was diagnosed yesterday, the man did not come in contact with family members or other persons after entering the country. Officials from MOHW will further investigate the case and track down the passengers who shared the same plane with the man on the flight to Taiwan.

The 84th case announced yesterday was also a French national who arrived in Taiwan on March 12 and traveled around the island with his local friends. His full itinerary is not yet known.

On March 16, he developed symptoms, sought medical treatment, and after testing positive was placed in an isolation ward, reported Heho.

Anyone who has noticed suspicious symptoms of the coronavirus is advised to call the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) toll-free epidemic prevention hotline at 1922 (or 0800-001922).

Afterward, put on a mask as soon as possible, visit the recommended medical facility, and be sure to follow the acronym TOCC (Travel, Occupation, Contact, and Cluster) to provide the attending physician with your recent travel history, occupation, contact history, and large gatherings attended.