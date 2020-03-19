TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (March 19) confirmed that the Taiwanese tourists who were trapped in Morocco after its sudden border closure will arrive in Taiwan Friday and Saturday (March 20 and 21).

MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told the media that eight tourist groups, a total of 116 people, had been stranded in Morocco after the country decided to suspend all international arrivals and departures last weekend due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). She said the Taiwanese government has been in negotiations with Moroccan authorities about evacuating its nationals.

Ou pointed out that the Moroccan government has granted Taiwan and several other countries permission to arrange commercial charter flights to evacuate their citizens. She stressed that members of the French parliament have provided significant assistance to ensure bilateral communication between Taiwan and Morocco, reported ETtoday.

Of the 116 Taiwanese, Ou said 73 have already left Morocco and are currently on their way to Taiwan. She added that the remaining 43 travelers are expected to board their flights soon and that they will land at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Friday at the latest, reported New Talk.

According to Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there are still approximately 85 Taiwanese tourist groups abroad. The CDC has directed medical teams at the island's airports to provide immediate updates when the groups, reported CNA.