Travel among the most affected industries amid coronavirus outbreak Travel among the most affected industries amid coronavirus outbreak (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau on Wednesday (March 18) ordered all travel agencies in Taiwan to stop receiving foreign travel groups and organizing trips abroad until April 30.

The decision was announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) banned all foreign visitors from entering the country with few exemptions starting Thursday (March 19). In light of this, Minister of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) Lin Chia-Lung (林佳龍) confirmed the government would introduce more measures and subsidies to support the tourism industry, CTS reported.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Thursday, Lin indicated that the subsidies would be applied to canceled tours originally planned in countries listed under a Level-3 travel warning by the CECC; the authorities will also offer bailouts to ease the financial pressure the agencies are facing.

The MOTC has estimated that more than 10,000 Taiwanese will return home from abroad on Thursday, all of whom are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The ministry has already increased transportation from the airport, including 400 taxis and 200 rental cars specially designated for the new arrivals. Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation has also offered additional bus services for people heading south.