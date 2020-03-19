TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (March 19) announced eight more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a welcome drop of 15 since the previous day's all-time high of 23.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were eight new cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan, bringing the overall total to 108. Chen said that seven were imported cases, while one was domestic.

Of the imported cases, two were detected at the airport and four had been undergoing home quarantine, while the other two had been observing self-health management. The imported cases included the 101st case, a man in his 70s who traveled to Egypt from March 3 to 12.

The man had been in the same tour group as the 55th, 63rd, and 71st cases. After returning to Taiwan, the man began to develop a fever and runny nose, among other symptoms, and was officially diagnosed with the disease on Thursday.

The 102nd case is a woman in her 50s who had gone with non-resident family members to the U.S. on business from February 29 to March 11. She had a slight cough when she arrived in Taiwan on March 11, and on March 16, she developed a fever, and saw a doctor. She tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The 103rd case was a classmate of the 59th case, a teenage boy from northern Taiwan who had traveled to Greece with his family in January and returned to the island on March 5. Due to the fact that two students from the same class have been diagnosed, their entire high school has suspended classes until next Friday (March 27), affecting 1,650 students and 154 teachers.

The 104th and 108th cases were a man and women in their 40s. The two had taken part in a tour of Austria and the Czech Republic from March 5 to 14, the same tour as the 61st and 72nd cases. The 104th case began experiencing a cough, runny nose, and chest discomfort on March 16, while the 108th case developed a fever on March 17.

The two sought medical treatment and were diagnosed Thursday. Four members of the tour group have thus far come down with the disease. The 105th case is a man in his 20s who had gone to study in France on Dec. 24 of last year.

He returned to Taiwan on March 17, and upon entry, he told quarantine personnel that he was suffering from a sore throat. After staff took a sample for screening, he was sent home to enter quarantine, and the results came back positive on Thursday.

The 106th case is a man in his 20s who had gone on a school trip to Spain from Jan. 5 to March 17. On March 12, he developed an itchy throat, and when he arrived in Taiwan, he informed quarantine personnel of his symptoms.

After an examination, he was sent home by a special taxi and began undergoing home quarantine. He then tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The only foreign national among the imported cases listed on Thursday was the 107th case, a French man in his 50s, who had arrived in Taiwan on March 15 to visit relatives. After entering the country, he went directly to the local government's special epidemic prevention hostel, where he entered quarantine.

On March 17, he developed a runny nose, and on Wednesday, he contacted the police and a local branch of the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to arrange for medical treatment and testing for COVID-19. On Thursday, he tested positive for the disease.

Fortunately, the man had not come in contact with family members or anyone else after entering the country. MOHW officials will further investigate the case and track down the passengers who shared the same flight.