TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sports centers, museums and libraries in New Taipei City will shut down for 14 days beginning Friday (March 20) to prevent the spread of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

On Thursday (March 19), Taiwan’s total number of virus patients reached 108, including one death and 78 imported cases.

Hou made the statement at the planned opening of an activities center in the city’s Xinzhuang District, apologizing to staff for the unexpected cancellation of the event and for not allowing them to work, CNA reported. The new measure applied to all closed spaces usually open to the public and managed by the New Taipei City Government, reports said.

The list included some of the city’s most prominent museums, such as the Yingge Ceramics Museum, the Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology in the Bali District and the Wulai Atayal Museum, as well as local district activity centers.

In addition, the campuses of elementary and secondary schools in New Taipei City would be closed to outsiders from Thursday (March 19) until the end of the school year. Groups sometimes rent campus athletic fields to stage public events, such as flea markets or concerts, but that will not be possible under the new measures.

