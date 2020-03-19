  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's military poses increased threat to Taiwan

Defense minister warns of greater PLA menace, cites warplanes approaching Taiwan airspace

  475
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/19 14:04
An F-16 fighter jet.

An F-16 fighter jet. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is ramping up its military threat to Taiwan as the island country grapples with the spread of the coronavirus, warned Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) on Thursday (March 19).

Chinese warplanes have approached Taiwan’s airspace four times since the virus outbreak, on Feb. 9, 10, 28 and March 16. The incursions were met by scrambling fighter jets to monitor their movements and issue radio warnings.

At an interpellation session, Yen noted that whether it is aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, flying over the waters southwest of Taiwan, or conducting long-haul training exercises, the Chinese plane maneuvers and change of strategies indicate a greater menace from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), reported Newtalk.

The latest incident, on Monday, saw J-11 jet fighters and KJ-500 early warning aircraft flying over waters off southwestern Taiwan near the air defense identification zone (ADIZ). It was the first time Chinese aircraft have been spotted near Taiwan’s airspace at night as part of a training mission.

The rare nighttime exercise, considered more challenging, can be interpreted as a move to demonstrate to the Chinese people the PLA is well-prepared and its combat capabilities have not been compromised. This follows rumors of coronavirus infections among its personnel, said Lin Ying-yu (林穎佑), an assistant professor at the Institute of Strategy and International Affairs, National Chung Cheng University.
warplanes
PLA

RELATED ARTICLES

China to buy 1.4 million body armor units for war with Taiwan, US
China to buy 1.4 million body armor units for war with Taiwan, US
2020/02/25 17:43
Beijing flew military aircraft near Taiwan to warn against 'independence forces'
Beijing flew military aircraft near Taiwan to warn against 'independence forces'
2020/02/11 11:03
Leaked map shows China plans to invade S. Taiwan after taking Kinmen, Penghu
Leaked map shows China plans to invade S. Taiwan after taking Kinmen, Penghu
2020/01/20 15:02
Satellite photo shows Chinese-made carrier that lurked in Taiwan Strait
Satellite photo shows Chinese-made carrier that lurked in Taiwan Strait
2019/11/21 16:54
Swan Lake Meets Red Lady Army: Chinese artist's satirical art in Taipei reflects Hong Kong protest
Swan Lake Meets Red Lady Army: Chinese artist's satirical art in Taipei reflects Hong Kong protest
2019/11/21 12:00