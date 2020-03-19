TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) decision to ban all foreign travelers from entering Taiwan, Minister of Transportation Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that approximately 10,000 Taiwan nationals are expected to return home Thursday (March 19).

At the daily press conference on Wednesday (March 18), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced that Taiwan is barring all foreign visitors, including flight attendants from other countries, from entering the country to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). However, Wu said Taiwanese are still free to return home provided that they follow the 14-day quarantine rule upon returning.

In a Facebook post, Lin pointed out that a large number of Taiwanese citizens will likely return on Thursday and Friday (March 20) to avoid being locked down in other countries. He stressed that the coronavirus outbreak has severely impacted the U.S. and the European countries and that Taiwan may be considered safer amidst the pandemic, reported Storm Media.

The transportation minister said that Taiwan has upgraded its medical manpower at the airports to assist with passenger screening. Since the arriving Taiwanese are prohibited to take public transportation, Lin said more than 60 percent will end up having to take specially designated taxis, while the rest will be picked up by friends or family members.

Lin noted that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has increased the number of quarantine taxis to 600 and has arranged a few buses to help transport the passengers. He emphasized that any individuals arriving in Taiwan should self-quarantine at home and that there will be punishments for those who refuse to do so, reported Liberty Times.