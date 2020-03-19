TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), the Taiwanese member of K-pop girl group Twice, on Wednesday (March 18) returned to South Korea after undergoing a 14-day quarantine in her hometown of Tainan, Taiwan.

Chou arrived at South Korea's Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, dressed in a drab suit jacket, black shirt, and white tennis shoes with her face covered with a drooping hat and surgical mask. There were few to no fans waiting to greet Chou, and her demeanor appeared somber as she gave only a couple fleeting waves to the throng of photographers surrounding her, before being whisked away in a black van.

The idol had returned to Taiwan on March 3 and taken up residence in her home in the southern city of Tainan to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Chou had reportedly returned because the group's performances had been canceled due to the massive outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Korea, where over 8,413 have been infected and 84 have died.



Chou posing with pet dog. (Instagram, Chou Tzu-yu photo)

Although she could not venture out during the quarantine, Chou occasionally updated her status for fans on social media. She posted images of some Taiwanese dishes and her pet dog and appeared to be in good spirits in recent days.

Chou had originally planned on extending her stay in Taiwan due to the coronavirus epidemic in South Korea. However, UDN reported on Monday (March 16) that she had received notice from her agency that her group was planning on resuming work and requested her to return to South Korea.



Chou in Tainan family home. (Instagram, Chou Tzu-yu photo)

She claimed that her family was not concerned about the outbreak in South Korea because "The company is more nervous than we are," and believes that the company will take the proper preventative measures. On Wednesday, the day that her quarantine ended, Chou boarded a plane back to Incheon.



Chou (second from right) arriving at Incheon International Airport. (YouTube screenshot)