TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mario Diaz-Balart, co-chairman of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, on Wednesday (March 18) became the first member of the U.S. Congress to be diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a Twitter post, the Taiwan-friendly lawmaker said he has been quarantining himself in Washington, DC, since last Friday (March 13) and that he developed symptoms a day later. He emphasized that he is feeling much better but that it is very important for Americans to take the outbreak seriously and follow the government's guidelines.

Diaz-Balart pointed out that all Americans have the responsibility to curb the spread of the virus and that they must work together as a nation during this critical time. According to CNA, Diaz-Balart did not return to Florida since his wife has pre-existing conditions that put her at a higher risk of serious illness.

Elected in 2002, the 58-year-old Diaz-Balart has become known as a long-time supporter of Taiwan's democracy. He was also one of the U.S. lawmakers who issued a bipartisan statement to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently to protest Taiwan's exclusion from the UN agency.

Shortly after Diaz-Balart's diagnosis, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) announced that he has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He released a statement explaining that he had developed mild, cold-like symptoms on Saturday (March 14) and immediately isolated himself at home after consulting with his doctor, reported CNN.