The Spanish steps are completely deserted in Rome, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Office lights of the Lombardy region headquarters building in Milan, northern Italy, compose the Italian words 'State a casa' (Stay home), Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Italian authorities say too many people are violating last week's national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise.

People wearing face masks travel by metro in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Belgium has ordered further lockdown measures starting Wednesday, following in the steps of European neighbours Italy, Spain and France.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is launching a new, expanded program to buy financial assets in a bid to calm markets roiled by the virus outbreak.

The purchases are aimed at keeping borrowing costs down and making sure the bank's low rates get through to the economy.

The bank said Wednesday that the purchases could total up to 750 billion euros ($820 billion) by the end of this year and will include government and private-sector bonds as well as commercial paper.

The move comes as market borrowing costs for heavily indebted Italy rose and as the eurozone faces a drastic economic slowdown with many businesses closed. The purchases can drive down those market interest rates and reduce fears that indebted countries could get into financial trouble.