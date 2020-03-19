ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — The warden of the largest maximum security prison in the U.S. has been reinstated after being placed on a week-long leave during a payroll investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections launched an investigation last week into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola after Warden Darrel Vannoy self-reported an incident to the department, according to The Advocate.

Vannoy has been cleared of criminal wrongdoings and an internal investigation into the matter will continue, department spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

There was little information about the incident, but officials said it pertains to “certain Angola staff and department payroll administration rules.” Authorities have not said why Vannoy was the only employee that was placed on leave.

Vannoy became Angola’s warden in late 2015 after the resignation of former warden Burl Cain. An audit released after his resignation found that Cain engaged in unethical practices as warden, including using prison employees to renovate his home during work hours. Cain was not charged with any crime.