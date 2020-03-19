  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/03/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 108.20 108.20 108.05 108.05 Up 5.15
May 108.15 Up 4.15
May 102.60 114.10 102.60 108.30 Up 5.70
Jul 104.00 114.35 104.00 108.15 Up 4.15
Sep 105.60 114.90 105.45 108.70 Up 3.25
Dec 107.85 116.75 107.70 109.95 Up 2.30
Mar 109.70 118.45 109.70 111.60 Up 2.00
May 110.70 119.45 110.70 112.60 Up 1.90
Jul 111.75 118.30 111.75 113.45 Up 1.75
Sep 112.75 119.25 112.70 114.25 Up 1.65
Dec 114.50 121.05 114.30 115.85 Up 1.65
Mar 121.25 121.80 116.50 117.20 Up 1.55
May 122.05 122.55 118.05 118.05 Up 1.60
Jul 122.90 122.90 118.80 118.80 Up 1.60
Sep 119.55 Up 1.60
Dec 120.75 Up 1.60