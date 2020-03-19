New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|108.20
|108.20
|108.05
|108.05
|Up
|5.15
|May
|108.15
|Up
|4.15
|May
|102.60
|114.10
|102.60
|108.30
|Up
|5.70
|Jul
|104.00
|114.35
|104.00
|108.15
|Up
|4.15
|Sep
|105.60
|114.90
|105.45
|108.70
|Up
|3.25
|Dec
|107.85
|116.75
|107.70
|109.95
|Up
|2.30
|Mar
|109.70
|118.45
|109.70
|111.60
|Up
|2.00
|May
|110.70
|119.45
|110.70
|112.60
|Up
|1.90
|Jul
|111.75
|118.30
|111.75
|113.45
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|112.75
|119.25
|112.70
|114.25
|Up
|1.65
|Dec
|114.50
|121.05
|114.30
|115.85
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|121.25
|121.80
|116.50
|117.20
|Up
|1.55
|May
|122.05
|122.55
|118.05
|118.05
|Up
|1.60
|Jul
|122.90
|122.90
|118.80
|118.80
|Up
|1.60
|Sep
|119.55
|Up
|1.60
|Dec
|120.75
|Up
|1.60