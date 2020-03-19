  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2274 Down 39
May 2318 2364 2271 2284 Down 34
Jul 2312 2347 2263 2274 Down 39
Sep 2295 2326 2244 2251 Down 48
Dec 2267 2287 2213 2216 Down 51
Mar 2252 2275 2201 2205 Down 47
May 2244 2257 2192 2196 Down 48
Jul 2238 2250 2187 2190 Down 49
Sep 2218 2218 2185 2185 Down 52
Dec 2210 2210 2168 2168 Down 60