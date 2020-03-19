BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2274
|Down
|39
|May
|2318
|2364
|2271
|2284
|Down
|34
|Jul
|2312
|2347
|2263
|2274
|Down
|39
|Sep
|2295
|2326
|2244
|2251
|Down
|48
|Dec
|2267
|2287
|2213
|2216
|Down
|51
|Mar
|2252
|2275
|2201
|2205
|Down
|47
|May
|2244
|2257
|2192
|2196
|Down
|48
|Jul
|2238
|2250
|2187
|2190
|Down
|49
|Sep
|2218
|2218
|2185
|2185
|Down
|52
|Dec
|2210
|2210
|2168
|2168
|Down
|60