BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2274 Down 39 May 2318 2364 2271 2284 Down 34 Jul 2312 2347 2263 2274 Down 39 Sep 2295 2326 2244 2251 Down 48 Dec 2267 2287 2213 2216 Down 51 Mar 2252 2275 2201 2205 Down 47 May 2244 2257 2192 2196 Down 48 Jul 2238 2250 2187 2190 Down 49 Sep 2218 2218 2185 2185 Down 52 Dec 2210 2210 2168 2168 Down 60