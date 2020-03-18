TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Stabilization Fund will meet Thursday (March 19) to discuss the possibility of intervention in financial markets to offset the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to media reports.

The decision followed steep swings in both directions on global stock markets. Measures like interest rate cuts and rescue packages caused sharp rises, only to be followed by plummeting values when pessimism returned.

In order to discuss market intervention strategies, the committee managing the National Stabilization Fund will meet Thursday, CNA reported. The fund has intervened before, mostly in times of economic or political crisis.

The main Taiwan Stock Exchange index, the Taiex, lost 220 points Wednesday (March 18), closing at 9,218.

Taiwan confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases late in the day on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since the first cases emerged in January. The total number of cases stands at 100, including 22 patients who have already been cured and returned home.