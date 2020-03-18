TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eleven Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers who last weekend escorted 26 Taiwanese suspects back from Montenegro have to stay home in coronavirus quarantine, reports said Wednesday (March 18).

A total of 92 Taiwanese nationals were detained in the Balkan state after an international investigation into organized crime and people smuggling, CNA reported. The plan was to bring back the suspects in five batches.

On March 13, a group of eight traveled home to Taiwan, followed by 18 more on March 15. On their way back, both groups spent about an hour at a Turkish airport in transit. Taiwanese tourists who visited Turkey have been mentioned in the list of 100 Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed on the island so far.

During their trip, the CIB officers and the suspects wore face masks, special protective eyeglasses, and gloves, while the airline gave them seats in the rear of the plane away from other passengers.

Under recent measures announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), travelers who returned from Europe between March 5 and 14 have to stay at home for 14 days.