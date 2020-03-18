10 Things to Know for Today

A medical staff member stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from new coronavirus patients at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea, Wednes... A medical staff member stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from new coronavirus patients at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Lee Moo-ryul/Newsis via AP)

FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo, Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Austra... FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo, Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne. A federal judge has given Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse,” overturning a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied the 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” from a 2009 song by Christian rapper Marcus Gray. (AP Photo/Asanka Ratnayake, File)

People are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Major Asian stock markets are higher after Wall... People are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Major Asian stock markets are higher after Wall Street rallied on President Donald Trump's promise to prop up the economy through the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

FILE- In this Sunday, March 15, 2020 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Stud... FILE- In this Sunday, March 15, 2020 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A youth rests on a pile of beach chairs at a closed beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal... A youth rests on a pile of beach chairs at a closed beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said Tuesday that his agency received Cabinet approval overnight to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Israel. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, Ma... President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight... Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Volunteers clean as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Wat Traimit temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Thailand's governm... Volunteers clean as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Wat Traimit temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Thailand's government has enacted stronger measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, including postponing the country's biggest holiday, shutting down schools, movie theaters and closing bars. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A taxi driver reacts as they wait to show their ID and car documents to police who instructed them to stop operations while the government implements ... A taxi driver reacts as they wait to show their ID and car documents to police who instructed them to stop operations while the government implements localized quarantining as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, early Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘WE ARE AT WAR’ World leaders grapple with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns that have unleashed transportation chaos and imperiled economies to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

2. HOW COUNTRIES CAN STEM VIRUS’ SPREAD Be pro-active in tracking down and isolate cases, provide access to basic, affordable public health care and issue clear, reassuring messaging from leaders.

3. ‘IN AMERICA, WE DON’T DO SUBTLE AND SUBDUED’ The arrival of the coronavirus, and the muted methods being recommended to the public to arrest its spread, are not surprisingly a hard sell for some Americans.

4. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, NOVEL PRICE TAG Trump’s possible $1 trillion stimulus package would deliver emergency checks to the public within two weeks and may enlist the military for MASH-style hospitals to care for the sick.

5. BIDEN SWEEPS LATEST PRIMARIES The Democratic presidential front-runner caps another big week with victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

6. GLOBAL STOCKS SINK AFTER TRUMP PROMISES VIRUS AID World share prices decline in a third day of wild price swings after the U.S. president promises aid to get the American economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

7. ISRAEL'S WEST BANK SETTLEMENTS SURGE An Israeli watchdog says settlement building and activity increased in 2019, maintaining a rapid pace that has drawn strength from the friendly policies of the Trump administration.

8. WHERE A CARTEL IS RISING Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation gang has a reputation for ruthlessness and violence unlike any since the fall of the old Zetas cartel.

9. KATY PERRY WINS COPYRIGHT CASE A federal judge overturns a nearly $3 million jury's verdict that found the pop superstar copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song.

10. ‘MY FOOTBALL JOURNEY WILL TAKE PLACE ELSEWHERE’ Tom Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, is in serious talks to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.