TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Nobel Prize winner Dr. Yuan T. Lee (李遠哲) has been named among the top ten science-related Nobel laureates dedicated to human rights issues and was honored at an exhibition in Washington recently.

Lee has been called "the Mozart of physical chemistry" and is also a political figure in Taiwan. In this exhibition, Lee was described as "a prominent voice on the role of science in advancing human dignity" internationally and within Taiwan.

The Taiwanese-American chemist is particularly recognized for his efforts in combating threats to freedom of speech and other rights integral to the practice of science during his leadership in the International Council for Science (ICSU) from 2011 to 2014 and for his strong involvement in addressing threats to scientific freedom worldwide during his tenure as the President of Taiwan's Academia Sinica from 1994 to 2006.

The other Nobel laureates honored at the occasion included English biochemist and molecular biologist Richard J. Roberts; Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege; Italian neurobiologist Rita Levi-Montalcini; American physician and molecular biologist Peter Agre; French virologist Françoise Barré-Sinoussi; Russian nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov; Indian economist and philosopher Amariya Sen; Kenyan social, environmental and political activist Wangari Maathai; English chemist Harold Kroto; and Swedish neurophysiologist Torsten Wiesel.