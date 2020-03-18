  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan implements electronic security system to track individuals under quarantine

Taiwan’s CECC sets up online system with LINE and HTC, enabling daily health reports from people in home quarantine

  4091
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/18 17:36
Taiwan upgrades preventive measures due to coronavirus outbreak. 

Taiwan upgrades preventive measures due to coronavirus outbreak.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Wednesday (March 18) that the government has initiated an electronic security monitoring system that will allow easier tracking of all quarantined individuals.

During the daily press conference, Health Minister and CECC Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) noted that Taiwan has entered a crucial period of the novel coroanvirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To minimize the chance of transmission clusters and people running away from quarantines, Chen said that the new system will track individuals using the GPS on their mobile devices.

Chen emphasized that a warning text message will be sent to individuals who attempt to leave their homes as well as to local government officials and the CECC. He said that the Taiwanese government has requested all travelers to Taiwan electronically fill out their personal information and travel history since February upon entry, which can help determine the necessary quarantine periods.

Howard Jyan (簡宏偉), director general of the cyber security department under the Cabinet, also pointed out that the government will team up with LINE and Taiwanese electronics brand HTC Corp. to create an online system that receives daily health reports from people in quarantine. He added that the system will hopefully simplify medical staff's responsibilities and take some pressure off their shoulders, reported CNA.

According to the Liberty Times, the vigilant monitoring system was built in February, but the CECC had not enabled it until Wednesday. Taiwan's incorporation of smart technologies into its virus prevention has won the country praises from the international community, including Israel, which announced Saturday (March 14) that it will use Taiwan's security system as a model to track potential COVID-19 cases.
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
security measures
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
GPS
quarantine
smart technology
LINE
HTC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan National Stabilization Fund to discuss stock market intervention amid coronavirus crisis
Taiwan National Stabilization Fund to discuss stock market intervention amid coronavirus crisis
2020/03/18 20:38
Taiwan police officers in quarantine after escorting suspects back from Montenegro
Taiwan police officers in quarantine after escorting suspects back from Montenegro
2020/03/18 19:52
Taiwan Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival canceled
Taiwan Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival canceled
2020/03/18 18:21
Taiwan experts trying to solve mystery of domestic coronavirus case
Taiwan experts trying to solve mystery of domestic coronavirus case
2020/03/18 17:54
Japan mulls direct payments to citizens to stimulate economy
Japan mulls direct payments to citizens to stimulate economy
2020/03/18 17:33