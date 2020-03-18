TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of the adverse impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on Japan’s economy, the nation’s government and ruling party are planning to dole out payments of roughly 12,000 Japanese yen (US$115) to every citizen, which is a policy similar to one enacted there in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

At the time, Japan awarded the amount of 12,000 yen to everyone between the ages of 18 and 65; those who were younger and older received 20,000 yen.

According to high ranking officials in the Japanese government, it is likely that the standard amount handed out to citizens this time may even exceed 12,000 yen, CNA reported.

The Japanese government and ruling party are also assessing the option of limiting recipients to families with children or those with low-incomes. On the other hand, some officials in the ruling party have suggested that the government issue shopping vouchers instead to boost consumption.