New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (first right) New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (first right) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the case of a neighborhood chief who recently visited Europe despite concerns about the coronavirus, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) called on borough leaders Wednesday (March 18) to refrain from overseas travel.

His call came just before Taiwan announced a record daily increase of 23 Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, including 21 people who recently returned from abroad. The island now counts a total of 100 virus patients, with 71 imported and 29 domestic cases.

Speaking at a borough chiefs seminar in Yingge District, Hou implored his audience not to organize any large-scale events and not to travel to countries under the government’s level-3 warning, which covers most of Europe, Asia, North America, and North Africa.

The mayor, a former national police chief, also called on the government to come up with even tougher travel restrictions. Any Taiwanese returning from overseas should respect quarantine obligations, with not one escaping supervision, Hou said. If the situation spun out of control, there might be a need for emergency measures by the central government, which the mayor said he would not oppose.

On the local level, he predicted action to prevent the expansion of the virus would only grow more stringent, not laxer, the Liberty Times quoted him as saying. New Taipei City was evaluating new measures to protect retirement homes, hospitals, and schools.