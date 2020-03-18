TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The organizers of the 2020 Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival announced today (March 18) that the event will not be taking place as planned due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The organizing committee said they had been looking for solutions since January, but no workaround was ever deemed manageable and safe. The event had been slated to kick off next month in Taipei and Taichung.

At present, the likely outcome is that the festival will be postponed until next year. Meanwhile, preparations continue for the Golden Horse Classic Film Festival and the Golden Horse Film Festival, both of which are scheduled for the latter half of 2020.

