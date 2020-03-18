TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is facilitating the establishment of a cross-departmental digital development unit to tackle rising challenges requiring technological support.

As a country susceptible to multiple national disasters and excluded from many international organizations, Taiwan has acknowledged the need to equip itself with technologies in various areas, said Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) on Wednesday (March 18).

A Cabinet-level agency is being created to better address related issues as part of the DIGI+ plan implemented between 2017 and 2025 at a cost of NT$20 billion (US$660 million) a year. The funds are directed at improving infrastructure, boosting the digital economy, and other projects, reported UDN.

Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) questioned the government’s failure to establish sound legal institutions in support of tech policies. For example, Taiwan has made great leaps in smart medicine, as is evidenced by the practice of remote diagnostics for people quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak; but the country’s legal system has not evolved in keeping with technological advancement.

In response, the Office of Science and Technology Executive Secretary Tsai Zse-hong (蔡志宏) noted that regulations regarding open data and personal information protection will be the focus in enhancing Taiwan’s legal institutions for the promotion of the DIGI+ initiative.