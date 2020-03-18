TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among the 23 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) announced by Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) was a French tourist who traveled to a number of locations on the island over the course of four days before he developed symptoms.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (March 18), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that 21 of the new cases had traveled to Asia, Europe, or the U.S., while two had contracted the disease in Taiwan. The only foreign national listed among these 23 new cases thus far is a French citizen who traveled extensively in Taiwan with friends for four days before seeking medical attention for his symptoms.

Among Wednesday's new cases, Chen listed three of particular concern. He said that a woman in her 20s, who sought treatment on March 12 and had no history of recent travel, was the most worrying as they do not know how she contracted the disease.

Chen then said that the 84th case was a French national who arrived in Taiwan on March 12 and traveled around the island with his local friends. His full itinerary is not yet known.

On March 16, he developed symptoms, sought medical treatment, and after testing positive was placed in an isolation ward, reported Heho.

The 95th case returned to Taiwan from a trip to Bali, Indonesia, on March 12 but was not diagnosed until March 16, also potentially exposing others to the disease over the course of four days.

Anyone who has noticed suspicious symptoms of the coronavirus is advised to call the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) toll-free epidemic prevention hotline at 1922 (or 0800-001922).

Afterward, put on a mask as soon as possible, visit the recommended medical facility, and be sure to follow the acronym TOCC (Travel, Occupation, Contact, and Cluster) to provide the attending physician with your recent travel history, occupation, contact history, and large gatherings attended.