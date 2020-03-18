  1. Home
Taiwan issues level-3 travel warning for all of U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Until March 19, only 3 U.S. states will have been covered by level-3 advisory

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/18 16:25
Dulles Airport in Dulles, Virginia  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced Wednesday (March 18) it was expanding its level-3 travel warning to include all of the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, meaning that travelers arriving from those countries must stay in quarantine for 14 days.

The new measure will take effect on Thursday (March 19), but until then, for the U.S., only arrivals from the states of Washington, California and New York fall under level 3. The travel advisory also covers all passengers just transiting in the countries mentioned for level 3, according to a CNA report.

The expansion of the travel warning came as Taiwan announced 23 new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Wednesday, the highest daily increase since the beginning, for a total of 100, 71 of which were imported cases.

At the same time, most foreign citizens will be barred from entering Taiwan, except some categories such as Alien Resident Certificate holders, officials said. Taiwanese will still be allowed to return but have to respect quarantine rules.

Overall, at least 97 countries have been brought under the level-3 travel warning, with most of Africa and Latin America not included.
