TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 12,000 travelers passed through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Tuesday (March 17) as more airlines suspended flights and the government announced an imminent ban on foreign arrivals to fight the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Before announcing Wednesday (March 18) a jump of 23 new cases to a total of 100 in the largest daily increase, the authorities announced that most foreign citizens would no longer be allowed to enter Taiwan beginning Thursday (March 19). All Taiwanese nationals returning would have to stay at home for 14 days.

During the Lunar New Year holiday in January, the daily total of travelers passing through Taoyuan Airport reached 150,000, CNA quoted immigration as saying. In February, the number fell by about half to an average of 70,000 a day.

In early March, with flights between Taiwan and many Asian and European destinations being canceled, the daily average plummeted to 19,000. Since March 13, even that total has become impossible to reach.

Ahead of each new travel restriction taking effect, the number of arrivals would increase as Taiwanese travelers hurried home, with the total rising from 6,400 on March 13 to 9,200 on March 15, but the number has since dropped off again, according to the CNA report.

However, the number of transit passengers still using Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, especially from Southeast Asia, has stayed relatively stable due to the excellent connections, officials said.

The authorities have advised against foreign travel unless absolutely necessary, though there are still more than 100 Taiwanese travelers thought to be stuck in countries which suddenly closed their borders, such as Morocco and Peru.