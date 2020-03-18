  1. Home
Taiwan and US move forward on deal for 250 Stinger missiles

Missile systems will cost NT$13.37 billion, including NT$6.49 billion to be paid by Navy

By Matthew Strong
2020/03/18 14:21
US Marines fire Stinger missile during drills in California. (Christopher O'Quin/U.S. Marine Corps) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan can expect to take delivery of all 250 Stinger missiles from the United States by the end of March 2026 now that both sides have agreed on a price, reports said Wednesday (March 18).

The Trump administration said last year it was willing to sell the portable surface-to-air missiles to the island, and the Taiwanese Army agreed Tuesday (March 17) to pay NT$6.49 billion (US$215 million) for its part of the deal, the Liberty Times reported. The total deal will cost NT$13.37 billion (US$442.25 million), according to the newspaper.

Initially, the Navy had wanted all of the new missiles for itself to station on ships and at Marine bases, but the Army later also voiced a request to modernize its existing Stinger arsenal.

The Army described the FIM-92F Stinger missiles as an efficient way of deterring Chinese forces, as the weapons would improve short-range air defenses and increase losses for the enemy’s air force.

The missiles will be accompanied by 108 launch systems and 108 “identification, friend or foe” (IFF) radar-based systems, according to the report.
