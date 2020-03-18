DENVER BRONCOS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Justin Simmons (franchise tagged), CB Chris Harris Jr., DE Derek Wolfe, G Ronald Leary, DT Shelby Harris, C Connor McGovern, S Will Parks, RB Theo Riddick, LS Casey Kreiter, DE Adam Gotsis, DE Billy Winn, CB Cyrus Jones, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, ILB Corey Nelson, RB Devontae Booker, S Dymonte Thomas,

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB DeVante Bausby, RT Elijah Wilkinson, OLB Joe Jones, DE Mike Purcell, QB2 Brandon Allen, WR Tim Patrick, CB Davontae Harris, S Trey Marshall, WR-KR Diontae Spencer, T Jake Rodgers,

NEEDS: Broncos need to restock on both sides of ball. On offense that starts with line but they also have needs at wide receiver and running back, and could use another tight end. On defense, they're looking at bolstering linebackers corps and line. They traded for CB A.J. Bouye, which leads Chris Harris Jr. to figure he's as good as gone after nine stellar seasons in Denver, and they franchise-tagged Simmons.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $35 million.

