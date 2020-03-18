PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Jason Peters, CB Ronald Darby, CB Jalen Mills, S Rodney McLeod, WR Nelson Agholor, DE Vinny Curry, DT Tim Jernigan, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, QB Josh McCown, TE Richard Rodgers.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Corey Clement, DB Craig James, P Cameron Johnston.

NEEDS: Eagles need two starting cornerbacks and starting safety if they don't re-sign Darby, Mills and McLeod. Also Eagles announced they are not bringing back veteran Malcolm Jenkins. They're also thin at linebacker and don't have No. 1 wide receiver. They'll look for upgrades at those positions and depth on both lines. They don't have backup quarterback for Carson Wentz under contract.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $36 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL