AP PHOTOS: Around the world, classrooms are eerily empty

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/18 00:22
A teacher walks along a hallway of an empty public school in small Spanish Basque village of Labastida, northern Spain, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alva...
An empty classroom is seen in a closed primary school in Ramat Gan, Israel, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in a class room at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, March ...
A puzzle sits on a table in a classroom at a closed school in Paris, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A worker walks out of a building at Wits University school of art in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 16, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramapho...
Custodian Joan Garner washes the floor in the pool locker room at Orange High School, March 16, 2020, in Pepper Pike, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on T...
An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Sanaa, Yemen, March 15, 2020. The Houthi rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and the country's no...
A worker disinfects a classroom at a school that has suspended classes as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus in San Juan city in Mani...
Student desks sit in the shade next to the parking lot of the closed Francisco Beckman high school, where a professor who died of the coronavirus work...
The schoolyard of Achille Peretti school is pictured through a window in Neuilly-sur-Seine outside Paris, March 14, 2020. AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
An empty classroom is seen inside a government run school after authorities ordered to close down all schools and universities as a precautionary meas...
An empty courtyard is seen at a closed school in Paris, March 16, 2020. France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday until ...
A chalkboard reads "It's Corona Time" in an empty class room of a high school in Frankfurt, Germany, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Schools have shut their doors to students as tens of millions of people around the world are hunkered down in government-ordered isolation in hopes of stopping or at least slowing the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers have been sent home and have been preparing for online classes, while parents have begun using lesson plans that include flash cards, online learning, dog walks and creativity sessions.

Signs of hasty retreats from the schools are everywhere. In Paris, pieces of a puzzle are scattered on a desk in an abandoned school; in Frankfurt, Germany, a chalkboard still reads "It's Corona Time!" in a high school classroom filled with empty desks.

In schools from Manila, in the Philippines, to Panama City, Panama, AP photographers captured the eeriness of empty desks stacked up on tables, deep classroom cleanings and abandoned basketball courts.