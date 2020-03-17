  1. Home
Fed will buy short-term loans to try to ease flow of credit

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2020/03/17 22:49
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market C...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it will buy short-term loans from banks and companies to support the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt amid the viral outbreak. The Fed is reviving a program that it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.” Large businesses issue commercial paper to raise cash to meet payrolls and cover other short-term costs.