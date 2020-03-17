TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Caohu River Bikeway (草湖溪自行車道) in Taichung's Dali District has become one of the hottest tourist spots in the city after the completion of its second-phase construction.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the Caohu River Bikeway is laid out along the top of the embankment so that cyclists can admire the riverside scenery, according to a press release published on Taichung Travel Net March 12.

Lin said that the 1.45 km third-phase construction of the cycle path will be underway in the second half of March and be finished in September. After its completion, the total length will reach 4.9 km, with the downstream portion connecting with existing mountainside bike lanes.

The bureau urged that now is a great time to get outdoors and boost your immune system, and the beautiful scenery makes it much more attractive than the gym.



(Taichung City Government photo)