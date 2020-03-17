Protesters in protective suits and masks take part in a rally in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Protester... Protesters in protective suits and masks take part in a rally in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Protesters demanded lawmakers to stop working amid nation-wide quarantine in order to prevent hastily adopting unpopular laws. In an additional set of measures preventing the spread of the new coronarivus, Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A protester in a gas mask takes part in a rally in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Protesters demanded law... A protester in a gas mask takes part in a rally in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Protesters demanded lawmakers to stop working amid nation-wide quarantine in order to prevent hastily adopting unpopular laws. In an additional set of measures preventing the spread of the new coronarivus, Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Protesters in face masks take part in a rally in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Protesters demanded lawma... Protesters in face masks take part in a rally in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Protesters demanded lawmakers to stop working amid nation-wide quarantine in order to prevent hastily adopting unpopular laws. In an additional set of measures preventing the spread of the new coronarivus, Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

FILE— In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, men wearing protective gear carry the body of Fatemeh Rahbar, a lawmaker-elect from Tehran constituenc... FILE— In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, men wearing protective gear carry the body of Fatemeh Rahbar, a lawmaker-elect from Tehran constituency, who died on Saturday after being infected with the new coronavirus, at Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery, just outside Tehran, Iran. Nine out of 10 cases of the virus in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Mehdi Khanlari/Fars News Agency via AP, File)

A customer wearing a face mask and gloves goes shopping in the early morning in a supermarket in the Berlin district of Friedenau, Germany, Tuesday, M... A customer wearing a face mask and gloves goes shopping in the early morning in a supermarket in the Berlin district of Friedenau, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York, Monday, March... A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A man crosses the Eusebio Ayala Avenue bereft of traffic, during curfew in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, March 16, 2020. Authorities have decreed a curf... A man crosses the Eusebio Ayala Avenue bereft of traffic, during curfew in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, March 16, 2020. Authorities have decreed a curfew from 8pm to 4am in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks from the virus, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties iss... A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FILE — In this Feb. 23, 2020 file photo, a commuter looks through a water-stained window wearing a mask and gloves to help prevent the spread of the C... FILE — In this Feb. 23, 2020 file photo, a commuter looks through a water-stained window wearing a mask and gloves to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, on a public bus in downtown Tehran, Iran. Nine out of 10 cases of the virus in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic. Days of denials gave the virus time to spread as the country marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran also held a parliamentary election in which authorities desperately sought to boost turnout. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Workers of the fire department and the Red Cross take samples for coronavirus tests from car drivers at a mobile test station in Oberhausen, Germany, ... Workers of the fire department and the Red Cross take samples for coronavirus tests from car drivers at a mobile test station in Oberhausen, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All public and private events are banned in Germany, clubs, bars restaurants and most shops are closed due to the virus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A woman and a bus driver wear face masks along a street in Hong Kong Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate s... A woman and a bus driver wear face masks along a street in Hong Kong Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close publi... Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Borders have slammed shut, schools and businesses have closed and increasingly draconian restrictions on movement have been enforced to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Here are some of the latest developments on Tuesday:

VIRUS KEEPS MOVING WEST

Tens of millions of people are hunkered down, so gripped by fear that they are heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case on Tuesday. The fronts in the battle have clearly shifted outside China, with its caseload now outnumbered by those outside its borders. Spain is now the fourth-most infected country, surpassing South Korea, where new cases have been subsiding. Countries from Canada to Switzerland, Russia and Malaysia announced sharp new restrictions on the movement of people across their borders.

VIRUS REALITY TO HIT GERMAN “BIG BROTHER” PARTICIPANTS

Germany’s Big Brother reality show participants are living in oblivion of the coronavirus outbreak — but not for much longer. On Tuesday evening they will be informed about the pandemic that has brought many countries around the globe to a standstill. In a special show airing Tuesday at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT), contestants living in isolation near the western German city of Cologne will be informed about the virus pandemic by a physician and the show’s host. The participants have been cut off from the outside world since Feb. 6.

DAYS OF DENIAL IN IRAN ALLOWED VIRUS TO SPREAD

Iran, which now has the third-highest number of deaths worldwide, provides an example of the importance of imposing measures early. Days of denials at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak gave the disease time to spread. Officials ignored the problem as Iran marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution with mass demonstrations and then held a parliamentary election in which they sought to boost turnout. Even now, they seem unwilling to stop travel between cities as affected towns threaten to set up their own checkpoints to turn away outsiders. By contrast, Iraq and Lebanon have restricted movement and have a fraction of the reported infections.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADOPTS MORE SOMBER TONE

President Donald Trump has struck a more urgent tone when speaking of the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of trying to play down its risk. In a somber message, Trump made a direct appeal to all Americans to do their part to halt the pandemic’s spread. The shift was informed in part by a growing realization that the coronavirus crisis is an existential threat to Trump’s presidency, endangering his reelection and his legacy.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak