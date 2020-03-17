10 Things to Know for Today

Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly... Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly 10,000 visas issued this year to people from China and Iran, and visas will now be required for other high-risk countries that had been visa-free, including Italy and the United States. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House du... FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Citing unidentified sources close to the race, the Courier-Journal of Louisville said Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2, 2020, to Sept. 5, making it the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Illuminated hearts cover the windows of the three room brothel 'Lankwitzer 7' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 13, 2020. Sex for sale has long been a... Illuminated hearts cover the windows of the three room brothel 'Lankwitzer 7' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 13, 2020. Sex for sale has long been a staple part of the German capital's hedonistic nightlife, but amid concerns over the new coronavirus even the world's supposedly oldest profession is being hit by a sudden slump. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disea... A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FILE - This Sunday, March 15, 2020, file photo shows a bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting in Steubenville, Ohio. Sharing the ... FILE - This Sunday, March 15, 2020, file photo shows a bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting in Steubenville, Ohio. Sharing the primary calendar Tuesday are two states that represent different pieces of America: Ohio, a largely white state that’s barely growing and looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing, and Arizona, a state where one-third of the population is Latino and growth is exploding. One looks more like the nation's past, the other could be its future. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Shares have fallen ... A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Shares have fallen in most Asian markets after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

FILE— In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, medics treat a patient infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. Nine out of 1... FILE— In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, medics treat a patient infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. Nine out of 10 cases of the virus in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic. Fears remain that Iran may be underreporting its cases. Days of denials gave the virus time to spread as the country marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution with mass demonstrations. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Mohammad Ghadamali, File)

President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence, left, as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a press briefing wit... President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence, left, as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties iss... A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A woman wears a protective mask as she offers incenses during prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 16, 2020... A woman wears a protective mask as she offers incenses during prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

1. ‘THERE IS NO EASY OR QUICK WAY OUT’ Tens of millions of people are hunkered down, heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

2. LIFE IN BAY AREA SCREECHES TO A HALT Officials in the greater San Francisco area order residents to "shelter in place" and only leave their homes for essential activities, the strictest measures in America so far.

3. ‘PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT JULY, AUGUST’ After weeks of trying to play down the risk posed by the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Trump strikes a new, more urgent tone, delivering a sobering message to a reeling nation.

4. WHERE MIDEAST HAS BEEN HIT HARDEST Days of denials gave the new coronavirus time to spread in Iran and now officials worry the Iranian New Year could see the virus spread even further.

5. GLOBAL SHARES BOUNCE AFTER WALL STREET DIVE Share prices rebound in Europe and Asia after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in more than three decades.

6. VIRUS CASTS PALL IN LATEST PRIMARIES Ohio calls off Democratic primary voting just hours before polls opened but officials in Florida, Arizona and Illinois say they will move forward with the vote.

7. ‘AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO DO SOMETHING’ The first people to receive an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus say they were inspired to help because they wanted to do more to fight the disease.

8. WORLD’S OLDEST PROFESSION IN SUDDEN SLUMP A general drop in nightlife in Berlin and fear and uncertainty about the new virus among sex workers in Germany puts a crimp in business.

9. KENTUCKY DERBY POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER It would mark the first time in 75 years that the first leg of the Triple Crown won't be run on the first Saturday in May, a newspaper report says.

10. TOM HANKS RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been discharged from an Australian hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.