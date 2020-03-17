  1. Home
Fear of China helped Taiwan’s coronavirus response: Foreign Policy

The Taiwanese government combined transparency, early action, and technology

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/17 17:56
File photo of coronavirus checks at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has been a success so far despite its proximity to China and the early emergence of infections on the island, Foreign Policy magazine reported Monday (March 16).

In a report titled “Fear of China made Taiwan a coronavirus success story,” the publication said that despite bullying by its communist neighbor and its forced absence from the World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan has been able to contain the virus on its own.

“In doing so, Taiwan is making its efforts look easy – though they are anything but,” Foreign Policy noted, adding that the island uses a mix of proactive measures, information sharing, and advanced technology to fight the virus.

Taiwan was one of the first to investigate the coronavirus — in Dec. 2019 — and to enact travel restrictions on visitors from China. The ban on face mask exports in combination with a rationing system also helped to ensure a stable supply for the public, Foreign Policy reported.

Technology helped track down quarantined patients and find the foreign travel history of potential cases, while “one of the world’s best health systems” with a centralized health data storage system helped doctors check patients' medical histories.

The magazine also noted that Taiwan helped its diplomatic ally Palau with conducting a test on a suspected case and shared information with the Czech Republic.

“The coronavirus can be fought, and those countries that succeed may stand in a place to help and defend others. Despite being shut out by China, Taiwan may be the best placed to do so – if others allow it,” Foreign Policy concluded.
