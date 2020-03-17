People head to airport before lockdown takes place in Luzon Island, Philippines. People head to airport before lockdown takes place in Luzon Island, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced on March 16 the implementation of community quarantine in northern Luzon until April 12 as well as a lockdown for the entire island from March 20, aiming to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision follows the report of 29 new confirmed cases by the Philippine health officials, which brought the toll of confirmed cases in the country to 140. Twelve of the infected have died, the most in a Southeast Asian nation, according to the AP.

The authorities left 72 hours for people to leave Luzon before shuttering all airports on the island from 12 a.m., March 20. An influx of tourists have been arriving at the airports before the lockdown goes into effect, LTN reported.

The major international airports, such as Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Clark International Airport in central Luzon, and Laoag International Airport in northern Luzon, are among the list of closures.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said many loopholes set back the first containment attempt, with commuters still cramming public buses and crowding together at checkpoints on Monday. That prompted some Cabinet officials to recommend a more drastic measure to the president.

The country also suspended trade on its stock market on Tuesday, becoming the first country to close its financial markets owing to coronavirus fears.