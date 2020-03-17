TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student at a public university in southern Taiwan became the country's 75th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after going on a trip to Germany.

At a press conference on Tuesday (March 17), Chu Chun-chang (朱俊彰), director-general of the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, said Taiwan's 75th confirmed case of COVID-19 is a man in his 20s from a university in southern Taiwan who took a trip to Germany. Fortunately, officials believe that the man only came into contact with nine friends after returning to Taiwan, reducing the number of students that will need to switch to online courses and self-health management.

The man visited Germany from Feb. 23 to March 8. After returning to Taiwan on March 8, he developed a runny nose.

On March 11, he noticed that he had lost his sense of smell. Because his symptoms did not improve, he went to the hospital for treatment on Monday (March 16).

He was soon officially diagnosed with COVID-19, and the nine persons he has come into contact with have been identified and notified. Chu said the student himself reported his recent trip to Germany to the university. Although Germany was not listed as having a Level-3 travel advisory at the time, he took the initiative and practiced self-health management for 14 days.

Chu emphasized that from the moment the student returned to Taiwan to the point he was diagnosed, he never visited his campus. However, because he had dinner with two other students, the university has notified teachers and students from nine courses to stop on-site classes, switch to online versions, and begin self-health management.

The classrooms for the nine courses have been disinfected. Chu called on instructors and students alike to honestly declare their recent travel history and requested that universities provide assistance and related announcements and ensure teaching continuity.