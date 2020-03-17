  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese warplanes conduct first-ever night flights near Taiwan

Ministry of National Defense spotted Chinese early warning aircraft, fighter jets Monday evening

  8053
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/17 16:52
File photo of Chinese J-11 jets 

File photo of Chinese J-11 jets  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese fighter jets and early warning aircraft were, for the first time ever, seen flying a night mission near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday (March 16), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The number of the planes was not clear, but they included KJ-500 early warning planes and J-11 jets, CNA reported. The aircraft were first spotted off Taiwan’s southwest coast at around 7 p.m. Monday evening, flying close to the island’s air defense identification zone.

The Air Force scrambled F-16s and Indigenous Defense Fighters, which issued radio warnings to the Chinese jets, causing them to leave the area, the ministry said.

The military noted that while Chinese warplanes often approach Taiwan from any side, this was the first time such an incident occurred outside daylight hours, according to its records.

On Feb. 28, during a Taiwanese public holiday, a Chinese Xi’an H-6 strategic bomber was seen close to the island’s southwest coast.
KJ-500
early warning
Ministry of National Defense
ADIZ
jets
J-11 fighter jets

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 400 military personnel in coronavirus quarantine: Taiwan defense minister
Over 400 military personnel in coronavirus quarantine: Taiwan defense minister
2020/03/10 15:03
Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan postpones Han Kuang military drills amid coronavirus fears
2020/03/03 17:51
Taiwan spots Chinese H-6 bomber off its southwest coast
Taiwan spots Chinese H-6 bomber off its southwest coast
2020/02/28 20:15
Taiwan advises military personnel against visiting 29 countries
Taiwan advises military personnel against visiting 29 countries
2020/02/22 17:11
Concerns emerge about reports of coronavirus quarantine at Taiwan air force base
Concerns emerge about reports of coronavirus quarantine at Taiwan air force base
2020/02/19 14:18