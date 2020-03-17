TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the government has not banned all inbound or outbound travel yet, an opinion poll showed Tuesday (March 17) that more than 80 percent of the Taiwanese public would support such a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Taiwan confirmed 10 new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), with all the new patients having recently returned from trips to Europe and the Middle East.

According to an online poll by Yahoo News, 87.7 percent of Taiwanese would approve if the government barred citizens from traveling overseas. A total of 84.1 percent also agreed that Taiwan might have to ban foreign citizens from entering the country.

A combination of the two measures would have an impact on the spread of the coronavirus, according to 87.7, with only 7.5 percent of respondents doubting the result.

Some netizens said only a blanket ban would be effective at reducing the spread of the virus inside Taiwan, while others opposed a total ban, saying that people returning to the country should stay in quarantine for 14 days and pay for their coronavirus tests out of their own pocket.