TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A weak cold front and rain system moving in from southern China are expected to bring wet weather starting Wednesday (March 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said that weather on Tuesday is similar to Monday's and that cloudy to sunny skies are expected across Taiwan except in mountainous areas in the east and west, where sporadic showers are forecast.

The weather bureau also said that from Wednesday to Friday, the cold front and rain system will cause unstable weather, with the north, east, and mountainous areas in the south expected to see occasional rain. The north will see more sustained rainfall for three days, while cloudy skies are expected for the plains of southern Taiwan with little variation in temperature.

According to Daniel Wu (吳德榮), National Central University adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences, rainfall will level off on Friday as humidity decreases. Nice weather is forecast for flat areas across Taiwan on Saturday, with a chance of showers only predicted for mountainous areas in the north, the report said.

Cloudy to sunny skies and rising temperatures are forecast throughout the island on Sunday before another weak cold front sweeps in from the north on Monday, increasing the chance of rain for the north coast, northern mountains, and northeastern portion of the island, Wu said.