Air New Zealand to suspend its flights to Taiwan (screengrab from Facebook) Air New Zealand to suspend its flights to Taiwan (screengrab from Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Air New Zealand on Tuesday (March 17) became the latest airline to announce a suspension of its flights to Taiwan amid the spread of coronavirus across the world.

Earlier in the week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised Taipei for its handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), as the number of patients has increased slowly compared to the sudden surges in many Asian and Western countries.

The suspension of Air New Zealand flights between Auckland and Taiwan will remain in effect from March 30 until June 30, CNA reported. In a statement on its website, the airline also named several cities in the United States, Tokyo’s Narita Airport, Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Vancouver in Canada, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Flights between London and Los Angeles will also stop during the aforementioned period, while the current suspension of flights to Shanghai and Seoul will remain in place for an indefinite period of time.