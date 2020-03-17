TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced that foreign arrivals in the country will soon be able to purchase face masks when they arrive.

On Monday (March 16), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that when foreign visitors arrive in Taiwan, they will be able to purchase face masks with their passports as a means of identification. Chen said that the initial plan is to allow foreign visitors to purchase three masks for the price of NT$50 (US$1.65), reported SET News.

As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a Level-3 warning for over 70 countries, all passengers arriving from these countries must first undergo a 14-day quarantine. Chen said that because such a large number of passengers must enter quarantine, the government is working on a channel to provide them with face masks.

Chen said that the current plan is to enable foreign nationals to purchase the masks at the arrivals area of the airport upon presenting their passports. He added that Taiwanese citizens will also be eligible to purchase the masks, but they will need to wait another seven days before they can purchase masks again, based on the current mask rationing system.

Foreign residents of Taiwan can also participate in its rationing system, which requires them to use their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards for real-name verification. As foreign travelers do not have such cards, the new masks will be a welcome new measure enabling them to protect themselves as soon as they arrive in the country.

When asked by reporters about the fate of Taiwanese homeless people who are unable to acquire masks, Chen said that the city and county departments of social welfare and social affairs are working on providing them to this group, reported Liberty Times. He said that the government's production of masks takes into account such needs.