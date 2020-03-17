TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced Monday (March 16) that it is keeping Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Deputy Secretary David Norquist physically separated as a safety precaution against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected 37 people in the department.

Assistant Defense Secretary for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that the two highest-ranking DOD officials will only "interact via teleconference." He said that visitors will also be screened before they enter the secretary's suite.

Hoffman pointed out that the 37 confirmed with the virus include 18 members of the military, 13 dependents, three civilian employees, and three contractors. He added that the department has suspended most domestic travel for members of the armed services in hope of limiting their exposure to the outbreak, reported Reuters.

According to UDN, more than 22,000 people work at the Pentagon, making it one of the world's largest office buildings. As of Tuesday morning (March 17), there have been more than 4,600 known cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with the nation's death toll rising to 87.