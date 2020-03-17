TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tour group led by a New Taipei borough chief and community members have come under fire for traveling to Europe as it is being ravaged by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and allegedly abusing the 14-day quarantine stipend.

On March 10, with the COVID-19 outbreak already well underway in Europe, Lin Chi-fang (林綺芳), the chief of Zhonghe District's Wali Borough, led a group of 15 community members on a trip to Spain and Portugal, reported ETtoday. The cost for each member was NT$73,000, and the trip was slated to last 11 days, ending with a flight from Madrid to Taipei with a transfer through Hong Kong.

On March 11, Spain and Portugal joined Hong Kong on the growing list of countries with a Level-3 warning designation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meaning that a mandatory 14-day quarantine is required for people arriving from these countries. Critics of Lin soon accused her and the other tour participants of abusing the NT$1,000 daily stipend they would receive during their two weeks of quarantine after they return to Taiwan.

Lin responded that the Level-3 warning had not yet been issued for Portugal or Spain when they started their trip. However, their transfer city, Hong Kong, had already been on the list for many weeks.

They were originally scheduled to fly home on March 20. However, when they tried to return to Spain following a jaunt to Portugal on March 15, they found the border to be closed and had to return to Taiwan early, reported TVBS.

They then booked a new flight, which transferred through Dubai, reported UDN. Unfortunately, when they arrived in Dubai, the flight to Taiwan was canceled, as Emirates Air had suspended flights to the country that day. The group found itself stuck in Dubai for two days, staying at a hotel as they tried to find flights out.

In response to criticism that the group was banking on receiving the quarantine stipend, Lin denied being aware of the subsidy. Lin then insisted that she would turn down the stipend, undergo the quarantine as directed, and not end the quarantine until she was screened and cleared to do so.

Lin then said that the group would take a flight from Bangkok to Taipei on Tuesday and arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 3:25 p.m. that day. Zhonghe District officials said that they had not been informed about Lin's trip abroad and that they are investigating the incident.