TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russian illustrator Katya Molodtsova, who visited Taiwan at the invitation of the government last year, has sent her greetings to Taiwan with a leopard cat illustration amid the escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the world.

Taiwan’s Representative Office in Russia on Monday (Mar. 16) shared an image created by Molodtsova to give her regards to the island.

In the illustration, a leopard cat wearing a face mask cautiously peers at viewers. The background is framed in the shape of the island of Taiwan with the words “Stay safe Taiwan!” and Molodtsova’s signature in the corner.

As of Tuesday (Mar. 17), coronavirus cases worldwide have surged to over 182,500, and more than 7,100 people have died.

Molodtsova visited Taiwan last September at the invitation of the Tourism Bureau after stock images of her leopard illustrations were misused by Taiwanese designer Chiang Meng-chih (江孟芝) in a bureau-funded project to design a leopard cat-themed train to promote awareness and preservation of the endangered species.

After learning of the controversy in Taiwan, the Russian artist kindly provided three new drawings of the feline to Taiwan for free. And in return, the Tourism Bureau invited Molodtsova to the island nation for a tour of Taipei, Taichung, and the northeast.

Molodtsova also joined Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) at the inaugural ceremony of the decorated train in the central Taiwanese township of Jiji. The new theme integrated Molodtsova’s leopard cats with the design of Taiwanese designers.