  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Ricky Martin praises Taiwan's coronavirus prevention efforts

Pop icon called on fans to stay home to limit spread of Wuhan virus

  8884
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/17 11:40
Ricky Martin praised Taiwan's COVID-19 prevention efforts. (Twitter/Ricky Martin photo)

Ricky Martin praised Taiwan's COVID-19 prevention efforts. (Twitter/Ricky Martin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Puerto Rican pop icon Ricky Martin has praised Taiwan's Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic prevention measures.

The 90s heartthrob on Saturday, (March 14) posted a video on Twitter in which he called on his fans to stay at home after hearing about the experiences of friends in Italy and China. On Monday (March 16), he also praised Taiwan's rapid nationwide response to contain the wild spread of the coronavirus.

Martin asks fans to stay home to limit spread of pandemic.

Martin shared the Deutsche Welle report about how Taiwan has managed to limit the coronavirus outbreak in a tweet, writing "Very good #Taiwan. Leaders from all over the Americas, let us follow in the footsteps of our Taiwanese brothers. They managed to contain the coronavirus outbreak".

As of Tuesday (March 17), the post has been liked 35,000 times. One of the comments below read, "Don't trust China!"

The Deutsche Welle article, which was published on March 12, listed Taiwan's successful actions in dealing with COVID-19 despite the country's proximity to China. According to the report, "Experts say early intervention and other measures have helped stem the crisis."

Martin comments on Taiwan's pandemic precautions.

Ricky Martin
coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan National Stabilization Fund to discuss stock market intervention amid coronavirus crisis
Taiwan National Stabilization Fund to discuss stock market intervention amid coronavirus crisis
2020/03/18 20:38
Taiwan police officers in quarantine after escorting suspects back from Montenegro
Taiwan police officers in quarantine after escorting suspects back from Montenegro
2020/03/18 19:52
Taiwan Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival canceled
Taiwan Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival canceled
2020/03/18 18:21
Taiwan experts trying to solve mystery of domestic coronavirus case
Taiwan experts trying to solve mystery of domestic coronavirus case
2020/03/18 17:54
Taiwan implements electronic security system to track individuals under quarantine
Taiwan implements electronic security system to track individuals under quarantine
2020/03/18 17:36