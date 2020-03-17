TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Puerto Rican pop icon Ricky Martin has praised Taiwan's Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic prevention measures.

The 90s heartthrob on Saturday, (March 14) posted a video on Twitter in which he called on his fans to stay at home after hearing about the experiences of friends in Italy and China. On Monday (March 16), he also praised Taiwan's rapid nationwide response to contain the wild spread of the coronavirus.

Martin asks fans to stay home to limit spread of pandemic.

Martin shared the Deutsche Welle report about how Taiwan has managed to limit the coronavirus outbreak in a tweet, writing "Very good #Taiwan. Leaders from all over the Americas, let us follow in the footsteps of our Taiwanese brothers. They managed to contain the coronavirus outbreak".

As of Tuesday (March 17), the post has been liked 35,000 times. One of the comments below read, "Don't trust China!"

The Deutsche Welle article, which was published on March 12, listed Taiwan's successful actions in dealing with COVID-19 despite the country's proximity to China. According to the report, "Experts say early intervention and other measures have helped stem the crisis."

Muy bien #Taiwán . Líderes de todas las Américas, sigamos los pasos de nuestros hermanos Taiwaneses. Lograron contener el brote de coronavirus https://t.co/zilIppnY0h — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) March 16, 2020

Martin comments on Taiwan's pandemic precautions.