WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Super Rugby's Highlanders returned from Argentina to an enforced period of self-isolation and to a longer spell of uncertainty over the future of the season.

The Highlanders arrived in their home city of Dunedin on Tuesday after a long flight from Buenos Aires via Auckland and players and support staff were immediately required under New Zealand's coronavirus precautions to self-isolate for 14 days.

Players returning to families or who live in shared accommodation are required to follow government rules around social distancing.

The Super Rugby season has been suspended indefinitely because of the virus outbreak and travel restrictions which are now in force around the world.

New Zealand Rugby is working with SANZAAR, which governs Super Rugby, on alternative arrangements which might allow derby matches to resume in the hope of re-establishing an income stream for cash-strapped clubs. But as governments recommend an end to mass gatherings, it seems increasingly unlikely those arrangements would be feasible.

SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos told New Zealand's Newshub media organization that the longer the season is suspended, the more likely it is to be abandoned entirely.

"You know, I think if it goes sort of four, five weeks then it's going to be almost impossible because we don't have the schedule to do anything further," Marinos told Newshub. “It would put us in a very precarious position.”

Marinos said Super Rugby, which has clubs in five countries, was working with broadcasters and “why we're so determined to see if we can get some form of rugby and some kind of structure up in the foreseeable future.”

"Without that revenue, without the ability to be playing in front of stadiums that have crowds it all does have a direct impact on the bottom line. That's something I know the national unions are dealing with all of their clubs and then indirectly with all their governments."

